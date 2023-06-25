Two teens dead, 3 of their kin hurt in UP roof collapse

Two teens killed, three of their family hurt in roof collapse in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital, police said.

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • Jun 25 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 16:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two teenagers were killed and three members of their family injured when the roof of their home collapsed amid rain in the district's Nai Mandi area, police said on Sunday.

Also Read: 3 injured as restaurant roof collapses after heavy rains in Thane

Subdivisional Magistrate Parmanand Jha told PTI that 14-year-old Uvais and 13-year-old Aslam were killed and three members of their family injured in the roof collapse in the Naseerpur village during the early hours on Sunday.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Muzaffarnagar
Roof collapse

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'

Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'

Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror

Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror

Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?

Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?

Travel the universe, with the ‘Great Explainer’

Travel the universe, with the ‘Great Explainer’

Don’t question the son of the ‘Mother of Democracy’!

Don’t question the son of the ‘Mother of Democracy’!

Kachori wali Amma: A woman's tale of beating the odds

Kachori wali Amma: A woman's tale of beating the odds

Over 4K cross Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of Women's WC

Over 4K cross Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of Women's WC

 