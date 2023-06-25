Two teens killed, three of their family hurt in roof collapse in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two teenagers were killed and three members of their family injured when the roof of their home collapsed amid rain in the district's Nai Mandi area, police said on Sunday.
Also Read: 3 injured as restaurant roof collapses after heavy rains in Thane
Subdivisional Magistrate Parmanand Jha told PTI that 14-year-old Uvais and 13-year-old Aslam were killed and three members of their family injured in the roof collapse in the Naseerpur village during the early hours on Sunday.
The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital, they said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'
Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror
Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?
Travel the universe, with the ‘Great Explainer’
Don’t question the son of the ‘Mother of Democracy’!
Kachori wali Amma: A woman's tale of beating the odds
Over 4K cross Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of Women's WC