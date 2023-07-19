Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir

2 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J&K

The Army said the operation was still in progress.

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 19 2023, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 12:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two terrorists, the Army said. 

"In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

It said two terrorists were eliminated while four AK rifles and six hand grenades were among the war-like stores recovered from the scene of the gun battle.

Also read | Four foreign terrorists killed in J&K’s Poonch: Army

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Kupwara

