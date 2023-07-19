Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two terrorists, the Army said.
"In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet.
It said two terrorists were eliminated while four AK rifles and six hand grenades were among the war-like stores recovered from the scene of the gun battle.
Four foreign terrorists killed in J&K's Poonch: Army
The Army said the operation was still in progress.
