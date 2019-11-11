Two terrorists killed in Bandipora encounter

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 11 2019, 10:54am ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2019, 11:17am ist

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, police said.

While one terrorist was killed on Sunday during a gunfight between security forces in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar, another was killed this morning, they said.

The encounter broke out when security forces launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of some terrorists.

More details are awaited. 

