Two terrorists killed in J&K's Pulwama

Two terrorists killed in gunfight with police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 25 2021, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 18:22 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces at Hardumir Tral area of Awantipore in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said. "Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on," a police official said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy firing to which they retaliated.

