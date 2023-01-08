Two terrorists killed near LoC in Jammu & Kashmir

Two terrorists killed near LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

The officials said army personnel noticed suspicious movement at a forward village and opened fire

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jan 08 2023, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 09:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The army has shot dead two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.

The terrorists were killed in the Balakote sector of the district late Saturday, they said.

The officials said army personnel noticed suspicious movement at a forward village and opened fire. The two terrorists were neutralised, they said.

The bodies of the slain terrorists were found when the army launched a search operation in the area this morning, the officials said.

