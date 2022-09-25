Two terrorists killed near LoC in J&K's Kupwara

Multiple arms and ammunition, along with grenades and Pakistani currency notes, were recovered from the terrorists

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Sep 25 2022, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 20:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.

Srinagar based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said based on specific intelligence inputs received from police and other intelligence agencies of likely infiltration attempt in Machil sector, troops were put on high alert and joint ambushes of police and Army laid.

At around 7:30 am in prevailing poor weather conditions, alert troops observed two armed infiltrators crossing the LoC near Tekri Nar, Machil, he said.

The infiltrating terrorists were engaged and both terrorists were "neutralised", the PRO Defence said.

He said two AK 47 rifles, six AK magazines, 53 AK 47 rounds, four hand grenades, two pistols, two pistol magazines, 35 pistol rounds, along with some Pakistani currency and food items were found from the possession of the slain ultras.

Jammu and Kashmir
Kupwara
Encounter
India News
Line of Control

