Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday shared a photo of a camera trap of a tigress with the newborn cubs.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 09 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 22:26 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ashokgehlot51

The number of big cats in Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) has increased to 30 with the birth of two cubs.

"The good news of the birth of two cubs was received from Sariska Tiger Reserve. Now the number of tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve has increased to 30," Gehlot said.

He added, "The state government is committed to the conservation of tigers which are important for the environment."

Forest department sources said the tigress, ST-19, gave birth to two cubs and the cubs appear to be 3-4 months old.

"The movement of the tigress and the cubs is being monitored," the sources added.

