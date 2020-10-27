Two tourists killed as bus crashes into truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Two tourists were killed when a private tourist bus carrying them rammed into a stationary truck parked on the road near Dasuya here, police said on Tuesday.

Eight other passengers were injured in the incident which took place late on Monday night, they said.

The identification of the deceased was yet to be made and their bodies had been kept in the mortuary of Dasuya Civil Hospital, police said. The injured were also admitted to the same hospital.

The Jammu-bound bus was carrying tourists from Chhattisgarh.