Two unidentified militants killed along LoC in Kashmir

Two unidentified militants were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir police said two militants have been killed in an encounter near the LoC in Dobanar area of Machil.

“Two (02) #terrorists have been #neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of #Kupwara district. Search still continues,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The infiltration along the LoC has decreased significantly since the beginning of this year and rare attempts by militants to sneak into the Indian side from Pakistan have been reported in Kashmir.

In recent years the Army has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration. This includes multi-tiered deployment along the International Border/LoC, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with advanced weapons and taking action against infiltrators.

According to officials, in 2017, the infiltration attempts made were 419. The number was 328 followed by 216, 99, and 77 in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Pakistan and India have been observing a ceasefire along the LoC since February 2021.