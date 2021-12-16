2 unidentified militants killed in encounter in Kulgam

Two unidentified militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district late on Wednesday night

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 16 2021, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 08:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district late on Wednesday night, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated

Also Read | Top Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in encounter with Army in Poonch

Two ultras were killed in the exchange of firing in the early hours of Thursday, the spokesman said, adding the operation was going on till last reports.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained, he said.

