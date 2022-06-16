Two unidentified militants killed in encounter in J&K Kulgam

Two unidentified militants were on Thursday killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation on Tuesday in the Mishipora area of Kulgam, following information of ultras in the area, a police spokesman said.
After initial exchange of firing with security forces, militants had managed to move location within the general area of Mishipora, he said.
However, security forces maintained the cordon and continued the search operation which resulted in a fresh firefight on Thursday, leading to the killing of two ultras, the spokesman.
The operation is in progress, a police official said.
Another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Hangalgund area of neighbouring Anantnag district, the spokesman said.
He said the operation was in progress when reports last came in.
