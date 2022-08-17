Two UP Police personnel taken off duty for dancing in uniform during Independence Day celebration

A police Sub-Inspector (SI) and a constable were taken off duty for dancing in uniform during the Independence Day celebration, an official said on Wednesday.
Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P, after taking cognisance of videos that show police personnel dancing in uniform, sent SI Saurabh Kumar and constable Anuj to police lines, according to a press statement issued by the police.
The action came late Tuesday night.
Also Read | IIT (BHU) orders probe into playing of 'vulgar' Bhojpuri songs after flag hoisting on I-Day
The duo reportedly broke into dance during the Independence Day celebrations on Monday at Puranpur police station. The act was recorded by someone on the phone and the video was shared online.
The SP has asked the circle officer of the area, Virendra Vikram, to probe the matter and submit a report regarding it. The accused police personnel have been removed from their duty at the police station and attached to the police line till further orders.
