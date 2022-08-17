Two UP cops taken off duty for dancing in uniform

Two UP Police personnel taken off duty for dancing in uniform during Independence Day celebration

The duo reportedly broke into dance during the Independence Day celebrations on Monday at Puranpur police station

PTI
PTI, Pilibhit,
  • Aug 17 2022, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 18:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police Sub-Inspector (SI) and a constable were taken off duty for dancing in uniform during the Independence Day celebration, an official said on Wednesday.

Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P, after taking cognisance of videos that show police personnel dancing in uniform, sent SI Saurabh Kumar and constable Anuj to police lines, according to a press statement issued by the police.

The action came late Tuesday night.

Also Read | IIT (BHU) orders probe into playing of 'vulgar' Bhojpuri songs after flag hoisting on I-Day

The duo reportedly broke into dance during the Independence Day celebrations on Monday at Puranpur police station. The act was recorded by someone on the phone and the video was shared online.

The SP has asked the circle officer of the area, Virendra Vikram, to probe the matter and submit a report regarding it. The accused police personnel have been removed from their duty at the police station and attached to the police line till further orders.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Independence Day
UP Police

What's Brewing

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

Seek spaces where energies abound

Seek spaces where energies abound

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

 