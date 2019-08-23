Two women die after a portion of roof collapse in Delhi

Two women died after a portion of a roof collapsed as they were buying vegetables in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Sumitra (64) and Savitri (55), both residents of Ram Nagar area, they said. The incident took place at the Mansarovar Park area of Shahdara.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on Thursday evening. The victims were buying vegetables when a portion of the roof fell on them.

They were rushed to the GTB hospital where Savitri was declared brought dead.

Sumitra was referred to St Stephen's Hospital where she also succumbed to injuries during the treatment, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, police said.