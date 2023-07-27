Two workers killed in factory boiler blast in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Two workers were killed and one seriously injured in a boiler blast at a chemical factory near Makhyali village on Bhopa road Thursday morning, a government official said.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Permanand Jha said that the victims were identified as Alinawaz, 42, and Rambharose, 55, while a 60-year-old Jaipal was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
The incident took place at the Balaji Alem chemical factory when it was full of workers.
An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the police, Jha said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides
Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more
Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report
Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks
Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet
J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years
Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan
'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US