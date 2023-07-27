2 killed in factory boiler blast in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two workers killed in factory boiler blast in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the police.

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar ,
  • Jul 27 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 15:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two workers were killed and one seriously injured in a boiler blast at a chemical factory near Makhyali village on Bhopa road Thursday morning, a government official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Permanand Jha said that the victims were identified as Alinawaz, 42, and Rambharose, 55, while a 60-year-old Jaipal was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

The incident took place at the Balaji Alem chemical factory when it was full of workers.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the police, Jha said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

 