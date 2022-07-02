Udaipur killing: Accused presented before court

Udaipur killing: NIA-ATS teams present accused before court

According to sources, the NIA has collected all documentary evidences from the ATS

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 02 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 15:35 ist

Teams from the National Investigation Agency and the Anti-Terrorism Squad on Saturday presented the four men arrested in the Udaipur tailor's murder case before a court here.

Prior to this, a police team from Jaipur took the accused -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad and their accomplices Asif and Mohseen -- to the office of the ATS' Special Operations Group.

According to sources, the NIA has collected all documentary evidences from the ATS.

Akhtari and Mohammad allegedly hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop on June 28 for extending support to now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

The additional police force has been deployed at the court as well as in city areas for security reasons. 

India News
Udaipur
Death
Rajasthan
Indian Politics

