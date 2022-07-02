Udaipur murder: Curfew relaxed for 4 hours

Udaipur murder: Curfew relaxed for 4 hours

It was imposed in Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina police station areas on Tuesday night

PTI
PTI, Udaipur,
  • Jul 02 2022, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 12:19 ist

The district administration here has relaxed the curfew, imposed in seven police station limits in the aftermath of a tailor's murder by radical elements recently, for four hours from 12 pm, an official said.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday allegedly by two men for extending support on social media to a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand.

"Curfew has been relaxed from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday," a district administration officer said.

It was imposed in Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina police station areas on Tuesday night.

The decision was taken after reviewing the situation. With peaceful conduct of the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday, in which thousands of people took part, the administration has decided to give a relaxation today, official sources said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Udaipur
curfew

What's Brewing

Bengaluru docs break into flash mob

Bengaluru docs break into flash mob

Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand

Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand

Open Sesame: Assam floods

Open Sesame: Assam floods

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

How you can expand your living spaces

How you can expand your living spaces

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

 