Udaipur murder: 4 accused sent to 10-day police custody

Udaipur murder: NIA court sends four accused to 10-day police custody

When the accused were being taken back in a police vehicle, a mob of agitated lawyers tried to attack them

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 02 2022, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 17:06 ist

An NIA court remanded in 10-day police custody the four people arrested in the murder case of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, hours after they allegedly hacked the tailor to death with a cleaver at his shop for extending supporting to now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy.

They were produced before the court here amid tight security arrangements.

"The court ordered police remand till July 12," according to a lawyer.

There were heavy police arrangements on the court premises and several lawyers shouted slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do" (give death sentence to Kanhaiya’s killers).

When the accused were being taken back in a police vehicle, a mob of agitated lawyers tried to attack them.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Udaipur
NIA
National Investigation Agency

What's Brewing

Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'

Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

Male models draped in 6 yard fabrics bust stereotypes

Male models draped in 6 yard fabrics bust stereotypes

Bengaluru docs break into flash mob

Bengaluru docs break into flash mob

Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand

Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand

Open Sesame: Assam floods

Open Sesame: Assam floods

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

How you can expand your living spaces

How you can expand your living spaces

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

 