Udaipur tailor murder: NIA court sends 3 to police, 4 to judicial custody

Udaipur murder: 3 sent to police, 4 to judicial custody

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor based in Udaipur, was murdered on June 28, 2022 over a controversial social media post

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 12 2022, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 20:46 ist
The accused in the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal are produced before an NIA court on July 5, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

An NIA court here on Tuesday sent three of the accused in Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder case to police custody till July 16 while the other four were remanded in judicial custody till August 1.

All of them were produced in the court separately.

The court had earlier remanded the accused into the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody until July 12, Special Public Prosecutor T P Sharma said.

Also read | Udaipur killing: Rajasthan cabinet announces government jobs to sons of Kanhaiya Lal

The court sent three of them--Riaz Akhtari, Ghouse Mohammad and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh--to police custody till July 16, Sharma said.

The four others, identified as Mohmamad Mohsin, Wasim Ali, Asif and Mohsin were sent to judicial custody till August 1, he added.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed by cleaver-wielding Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad at his shop on June 28 in the Udaipur's Dhan Mandi police station area over a controversial post on social media.

The accused had posted a grisly video of the crime online.

Also read | Muslim community should oppose incidents like Udaipur vigorously: RSS

Both Akhtari and Mohammad were nabbed in Rajsamand hours after the crime.

Two days later, Mohsin and Asif were arrested. They were allegedly involved in the conspiracy of the killing and had conducted a recce of Kanhaiya's shop.

The NIA later arrested Mohammad Mohsin, Wasim Ali and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh on different dates.

Udaipur
Rajasthan
India News

