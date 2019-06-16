Uddhav favours legislation for Ram Temple construction

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday favoured the legislative route for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya and said that his party would support the government in the Parliament if such a Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha.

Uddhav, who paid obeisance at the makeshift Ram Temple in Ayodhya with all his 18 newly elected Lok Sabha members, said that his party had joined hands with the BJP on the condition of Ram Temple construction and that the time had come to do that.

''There is a strong government at the centre now....no one can now stop it from constructing Ram Temple...prime minister Narendra Modi has the courage to take the decision....we are with him,'' the Sena supremo told reporters in Ayodhya.

He said that the Ram Temple issue, which had been put into cold storage, had once again taken centre stage.

''Our party will support the government if it moves to bring an ordinance for the construction of the Ram Temple,'' Uddhav said.

This was Uddhav's second visit to Ayodhya in the past seven months. Earlier he had visited the temple town in November last year and paid obeisance at the makeshift Ram Temple.

One of the main Muslim plaintiffs in the Ram Janambhoomi Babri Masjid Title suits, which was pending in the Supreme Court, Iqbal Ansari slammed Uddhav's visit and said that it was ''politically motivated''.

''There is nothing wrong in paying obeisance at the makeshift Ram Temple...but to go there with 18 MPs is certainly doing politics on the issue,'' Ansari said in Ayodhya.

''The matter is in the apex court and all the parties should wait for the decision of the court,'' he said.

Uddhav's visit comes a day after the meeting of the seers in Ayodhya in which they also said that the Hindus were not ready to wait ''indefinitely'' for the Ram Temple and demanded a law for the same.