UGC chief calls for changes within organisation

Along with the sweeping reforms that the University Grants Commission is bringing in the educational sector, chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has called for several changes within the organisation as well.

This includes a renovation of the building, training workshops for officers, and mandatory weekly meetings of the in-charges of all the Commission’s bureaus as well as an overhaul of the digital resources.

Kumar has asked for the in-charges of the 14 bureaus under the Commission to hold meetings with him weekly. The meetings, mandatory and in-person, are to brainstorm on ideas and policy implementation. The bureaus are headed by a senior ranking bureaucrat, usually a joint secretary or an additional secretary.

Also Read — UGC proposes key changes to undergraduate, PhD courses

Kumar took over as the chairperson of the Commission in February this year, after six eventful years at the helm of affairs at Jawaharlal Nehru University as the Vice-Chancellor.

Monthly meetings with other officers will also take place, said Kumar. “The intent is to meet everyone on the staff and listen to their ideas and issues. Unless we provide them with a good working environment, we cannot contribute wholeheartedly,” Kumar said.

He said as part of the overhaul, and upgrade of the UCG building is also taking place. This includes renovating the entire building, and bringing in better computing facilities and internet connection. In addition to that, a range of training and orientation programmes for the office staff will be taken up, as well.

“The Commission needs interactions with a range of stakeholders, including resolving complaints and imbibing suggestions. The training is aimed to streamline these processes,” he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: