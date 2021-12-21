UHQ meeting discusses security situation in J&K, frames strategy to deal with challenges

Amid a recent spike in violence in the valley, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired the Unified Headquarters meeting where the security situation in the union territory was reviewed and a strategy framed to deal with possible challenges.

Official sources told DH the meeting, which was attended by top brass of police and security agencies in J&K, discussed security related issues, including anti-militancy operations, infiltration status and recent attacks on civilians and policemen in the Valley.

“During the meeting recent militancy-related incidents and the steps being taken to for maintaining close relations with the general public and putting in best efforts to mitigate the sufferings of people were also discussed,” they said and added the LG was apprised about successes of security forces during the ongoing year.

“The LG also reviewed the power restoration scenario in J&K in the aftermath of the strike by the power department employees that was called off on Monday midnight,” sources added.

The UHQ is the apex decision-making body on security affairs in the UT which has representatives from the army, paramilitary forces, police and intelligence agencies and is headed by the Chief Minister. In the absence of the elected government in J&K, the LG heads the UHQ.

Though the graph of militancy-related violence in Kashmir has shown a decline this year compared to 2020, Srinagar which was by-and-large militancy-free not long ago has emerged as a hotspot of militant activities in Kashmir in 2021.

In 2021, J&K’s summer capital saw around 21 encounters and shoot-outs in and around the city in which 35 people, including seven policemen, 15 militants and 13 civilians were killed till date

“The situation in Srinagar was a special focus in the UHQ meeting with top brass of police and intelligence agencies sharing heir inputs with the LG,” sources added.

