UK foreign Min raises BBC raid issue with S Jaishankar

UK foreign minister raises issue of BBC office raid with Indian counterpart S Jaishankar

Last month, India's tax authorities conducted searches at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Mar 01 2023, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 16:20 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during a meeting. Credit: Reuters Photo

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly raised the issue of BBC tax searches with India's foreign minister during a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, the minister told in an interview.

Last month, India's tax authorities conducted searches at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The searches came after the Indian government reacted angrily to a documentary made by the British Broadcaster about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of the western state of Gujarat during riots in 2002.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

S Jaishankar
BBC Documentary Row
BBC
Narendra Modi
Gujarat Riots
India News
G20 summit
G20

What's Brewing

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

 