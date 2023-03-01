UK foreign minister raises issue of BBC office raid with Indian counterpart S Jaishankar

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly raised the issue of BBC tax searches with India's foreign minister during a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, the minister told in an interview.
Last month, India's tax authorities conducted searches at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.
The searches came after the Indian government reacted angrily to a documentary made by the British Broadcaster about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of the western state of Gujarat during riots in 2002.
