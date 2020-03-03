UN High Commissioner for Human Rights moves plea on CAA in SC, India says no foreign party has any locus standi

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet Jeria, has filed an Intervention Application in the Supreme Court of India, challenging the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

New Delhi strongly reacted to the move by the Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), stating that no foreign party had any locus standi on issues pertaining to the sovereignty of India.

Jeria informed New Delhi’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva on Monday that her office had filed the Intervention Application in the Supreme Court of India.

"The CAA is an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to make laws," Raveesh Kumar, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said. "We strongly believe that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India’s sovereignty."

Several individuals and organisations have already moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which turned into law in December 2019 after being passed by both Houses of Parliament and triggered widespread protests across the country. The new law ensures citizenship to people of six non-Muslim communities – Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian – if they had to migrate to India from Muslim-majority Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014, in order to escape “persecution on the ground of religion".

"We are clear that the CAA is constitutionally valid and complies with all requirements of our constitutional values. It is reflective of our long-standing national commitment in respect of human rights issues arising from the tragedy of the Partition of India," Kumar, the MEA spokesperson, said in New Delhi on Tuesday, reacting to the move by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Kumar noted that India was "a democratic country governed by the rule of law". "We all have utmost respect for and full trust in our independent judiciary. We are confident that our sound and legally sustainable position would be vindicated by the Honourable Supreme Court."

Jeria recently expressed "great concern" over the CAA of India. "Indians in huge numbers, and from all communities, have expressed – in a mostly peaceful manner – their opposition to the Act, and support for the country's long tradition of secularism," said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. "I am concerned by reports of police inaction in the face of attacks against Muslims by other groups, as well as previous reports of excessive use of force by police against peaceful protesters," she said, expressing concerns over violent clashes in north-east Delhi last week.

At least 47 people have been killed and countless others injured in violent clashes over the CAA across north-east Delhi last week.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, however, also noted that religious minorities in Pakistan continued "to face violence, repeated attacks on their places of worship, and discrimination in law and practice".