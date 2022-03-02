Una explosion main accused arrested in Mumbai, death toll rises to 11

The main accused in the illegal Una firecracker factory blast in which 11 people have died so far was arrested on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state assembly.
Rohit Puri, the accused, was arrested from Mumbai by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by DIG Sumedha Dwivedi, Thakur said.
He gave the information during a discussion on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address in the ongoing budget session.
In the explosion that had happened on February 22, six migrant workers had been killed and 14 others had sustained burn injuries.
With five more people succumbing later, the overall casualty figure had risen to 11 by Wednesday.
Factory manager Deepak Kumar Rana was arrested on February 23.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded
Ex-Miss Ukraine takes up arms against Russian invaders
Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN
NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests
Five healthy and delicious spice and herb infusions
Facelift for Empire Theatre
DH Toon | 'IAF should land at poll-bound states'
Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations