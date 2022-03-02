Una explosion main accused arrested in Mumbai

Una explosion main accused arrested in Mumbai, death toll rises to 11

In the explosion that had happened on February 22, six migrant workers had been killed and 14 others had sustained burn injuries

PTI, Shimla,
  • Mar 02 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 15:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The main accused in the illegal Una firecracker factory blast in which 11 people have died so far was arrested on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state assembly.

Rohit Puri, the accused, was arrested from Mumbai by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by DIG Sumedha Dwivedi, Thakur said.

He gave the information during a discussion on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address in the ongoing budget session.

In the explosion that had happened on February 22, six migrant workers had been killed and 14 others had sustained burn injuries.

With five more people succumbing later, the overall casualty figure had risen to 11 by Wednesday.

Factory manager Deepak Kumar Rana was arrested on February 23.

Himachal Pradesh
Mumbai
India News
Maharashtra

