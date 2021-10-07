Unabated civilian killings belie govt’s normalcy narrative in Kashmir

Unabated killing of civilians in Kashmir by militants has dented the normalcy narrative that the Centre tried to peddle after revoking the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 in August 2019.

Seven civilians have been shot dead by the militants in the last five days alone, while 25 civilians have been gunned down this year in the Valley. Twenty security personnel have also lost their lives in the line of duty in the Valley in the same period.

Last year, 33 civilians and 46 security forces personnel were killed in Kashmir while in 2019 the number stood at 36 and 78 respectively.

What is worrisome is that the latest attacks are coming at a time when security in the Valley is already on a high alert as a battery of Union ministers visit the UT as part of the Centre’s outreach programme. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Kashmir from October 23 to 25.

Read | Two teachers shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

Of those slain civilians, 17 were from a majoritarian community while eight were from a minority community. Srinagar has witnessed 10 civilian killings followed by five from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, four from Pulwama district, two each from Baramulla and Anantnag and one each from Budgam and Bandipora.

Shopian district in south Kashmir, which is considered the hotbed of militancy in the Valley, has not witnessed any civilian killing this year so far. Ganderbal in central Kashmir and Kupwara in north Kashmir are other two districts that haven't witnessed any such incident this year.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be the frontal organisation of the Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit, has claimed responsibility for most of the civilian killings this year.

After killing three civilians, including a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo, on Tuesday, TRF in a purported statement claimed the trio was killed for working with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and intelligence agencies.

However, J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh rejected these allegations and said, “It's a malicious propaganda by TRF that Bindroo was working with the RSS. TRF is run from Karachi and we will soon expose this nexus from across (the border).”

Regional PDP president and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti punctured the “normalcy claims” of BJP in Kashmir and tweeted, “Disturbing to see the deteriorating situation in Kashmir where a minuscule minority is the latest target. GOI’s claims of building a Naya Kashmir has actually turned it into a hellhole. It’s sole interest is to use Kashmir as a milch cow for its electoral interests (sic).”

Check out DH's latest videos