Unable to continue studies, teen kills self in UP town

In a tragic incident, an 18-year old girl committed suicide allegedly after she was forced to discontinue her studies by her poor parents in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur town, about 80 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here, the body of the girl, who lived in Barra area in the town, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room on Saturday evening.

Sources said that the teen had completed high school last year and wanted to study further. Her parents, who were extremely poor, however, expressed their inability to pay her fee and other expenses.

The father of the girl was a rickshaw puller while the mother worked as a maid to meet the two ends meet, sources said. The teen had three sisters.

''She wanted to study further but we did not have the means to support her....she was very upset after being told that she could not pursue further studies,'' the distraught father of the teen said.

The incident drew sharp condemnation from Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Not willing to let go any opportunity to attack the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka, without taking names, said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath was busy '' dividing the people'' and had ''no time for issues like education''.

''The objective of politics is to give priority to the main issues confronting the people...education, employment, helping farmers....but this government is busy in dividing the people,'' the Congress leader said in a post on Twitter.