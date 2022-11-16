Under Central rule since June 2018, no signs of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir

The latest assertions by the Union Home Minister that holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have to be seen from the “security point of view” is enough indication that much awaited polls in the Union Territory (UT) may be delayed beyond April next year.

In an interview to a New Delhi based TV channel, Shah said he wants the elections to be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir. “The Election Commission is correcting the voter list. We have to see it from the security point of view. The Election Commission has to take the call,” he added.

J&K has been without an elected government since June 2018 when the BJP broke its alliance with PDP, forcing the chief minister of the PDP-BJP alliance Mehbooba Mufti to resign. After brief central rule, the BJP government at the Centre abrogated Article 370 and reduced the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs of Ladakh and J&K.

Also Read | J&K victim of Centre's wrong policies: Ghulam Ahmad Mir

In March 2020, the Center set up a Delimitation Commission for J&K to redraw Assembly and Parliament seats in accordance with J&K Reorganization Act-2019.

For two years the delimitation exercise had taken a center-stage in J&K’s frozen politics with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister several times saying that assembly polls in the UT will be held only after the completion of the redrawing of the electoral map.

After several delays, the Commission filed its final report in May this year. In August this year, the Election Commission (EC) extended the date for special summary revision of electoral rolls, a mandatory process before election dates are announced, till November 25.

Political observers say that the latest statement by the Home Minister linking holding of Assembly polls to the security situation is enough indication that the Center is in no mood to hold the polls in near future.

“Holding Assembly elections in 2023 would be a risk for BJP as any adverse poll outcome would be a big setback for the saffron party before the 2024 general elections,” Rameez Makhdoomi, a political analyst and a TV debater, said.

He said that any further delay in elections, due to technical and logistical reasons, would be much to the liking of the BJP which clearly wants the Central rule to continue for a longer time.

Policy analyst and senior journalist Zaffar Choudhary believes that against the backdrop of revocation of special status of J&K, a non-BJP government after assembly elections would have the potential of a regular confrontation between Srinagar and New Delhi.

“From a strategic perspective, the Center would not like to see such a situation happening,” he said, adding that a longer Central rule would be preferred by the BJP rather than risking a government hostile to the August 5 changes.