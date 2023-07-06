Building collapses in Delhi, many feared trapped

Under-construction building collapses in Delhi, many feared trapped

Fire services and police personnel are present and a rescue operation is under way.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2023, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 18:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least three people are feared trapped after two floors of an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area on Thursday, police said.

At about 4.25 pm, the police received information about two floors of a building collapsing at J-Block, DDA Market, Dakshinpuri. At least three people are trapped in the debris, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | 1 dead, 4 injured in house collapse in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Fire services and police personnel are present and a rescue operation is under way, the officer said.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said five water tenders are at the spot.

According to information from fire services personnel, the lintel of the fourth floor of the under-construction building gave way, resulting in a portion of the building collapsing, he said.

Four to five people were trapped in the debris. However, one person has been rescued and a search operation is underway, Garg added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

 