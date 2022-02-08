Under 'Mission Youth' Jammu and Kashmir to give boost to tourism sector

To give further boost to the tourism industry, Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has launched the “Tourist Village Network” program under “Mission Youth” to ensure balanced and equitable development of the sector across the Union Territory (UT).

Under the initiative, the government aims to rejuvenate and transform more than 75 villages in the UT by promoting tourism and providing sustainable employment for the youth. The initiative launched under the mission will work towards giving a facelift to the villages that are already famous for their historical background, picturesque landscape and cultural importance.

Mission Youth is said to be a pioneering initiative of J&K government, established with the objective to act as a conduit for aspirations and concerns of the youth. The mission is intended to provide a platform for unparalleled transformation of youth into ambassadors of hope, peace and serenity.

The initiative is destined to promote homestays across the UT and will strengthen the rural economy in the region, turn youth into entrepreneurs and empower women by offering numerous opportunities of employment.

Remarking about this unique initiative, LG Sinha said that the administration will recognize the uniqueness of each village and showcase the landscape, foster the indigenous knowledge system and promote cultural diversity and heritage of these villages.

Beside, the initiative has also been launched keeping in view the potential of J&K for shooting purposes. The initiative is also aimed to promote shooting of films and offering financial aid to the villages for their sustainable development. All villages which are part of the initiative will also be provided a digital footprint.

A government spokesperson said the scheme will also lead to cultural enrichment as people from different socio-cultural, socio-economic backgrounds as well as people from across the globe are destined to meet in a homestay type of ambience, thereby leading to cultural exchange in the long run.

This will help in the exchange of better and sophisticated practices in and around the world in the tourism sector and allied activities. It will also help in exploring new markets for handicrafts and handlooms of UT for which it is known all over the world, he said.

“This initiative has more importantly the potential of uplifting and empowering the women of rural areas. This scheme will ensure participation of women in economic activities and decision making at the grass root level and will serve the purpose of eliminating gender discrimination and gender bias, making the society more equitable and progressive,” the spokesperson added.

Watch the latest DH videos: