Undertrial dies in district jail in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Undertrial prisoner dies in district jail in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, 2nd such death in two days

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Aug 30 2020, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 13:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

In the second such incident in two days, an undertrial prisoner has died in the district jail here, officials said on Sunday.

According to Jail Superintendent AK Saxena, Rampal (58) was rushed to the district hospital in a serious condition, where he was declared dead on Saturday evening.

The deceased, who had high blood pressure, was arrested in a murder case on August 13, 2018, Saxena said.

This is the second such incident in two days. On Friday, another prisoner, Irfan, died of cardiac arrest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Muzaffarnagar
Death
undertrail

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Just ignore the naysayers'

DH Toon | 'Just ignore the naysayers'

Mystical mosaics

Mystical mosaics

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

 