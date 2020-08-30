Undertrial prisoner dies in district jail in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, 2nd such death in two days

In the second such incident in two days, an undertrial prisoner has died in the district jail here, officials said on Sunday.

According to Jail Superintendent AK Saxena, Rampal (58) was rushed to the district hospital in a serious condition, where he was declared dead on Saturday evening.

The deceased, who had high blood pressure, was arrested in a murder case on August 13, 2018, Saxena said.

This is the second such incident in two days. On Friday, another prisoner, Irfan, died of cardiac arrest.