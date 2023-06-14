Undertrial prisoner dies of heart attack in UP, family alleges murder

An undertrial prisoner has died in the district prison here after suffering a heart attack, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Family members of the murder accused Umesh Singh (37), however, alleged he was murdered.
Also Read | Private firm manager from Assam dies after falling from 18th floor
According to District Jail Superintendent Ramakant Dohre, Umesh, a resident of Pratapgarh's Baghrai area, died of a sudden heart attack on Tuesday. He said the prisoner was transferred here in March 2022 from the Naini Jail.
Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra said family members of Umesh are alleging that he was murdered. He added that a postmortem examination of the body was carried out and further investigations are on.
