Undertrial prisoner dies of heart attack in UP

Undertrial prisoner dies of heart attack in UP, family alleges murder

Postmortem examination of the body was carried out and further investigations are on

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh ,
  • Jun 14 2023, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 11:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

An undertrial prisoner has died in the district prison here after suffering a heart attack, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Family members of the murder accused Umesh Singh (37), however, alleged he was murdered.

Also Read | Private firm manager from Assam dies after falling from 18th floor

According to District Jail Superintendent Ramakant Dohre, Umesh, a resident of Pratapgarh's Baghrai area, died of a sudden heart attack on Tuesday. He said the prisoner was transferred here in March 2022 from the Naini Jail.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra said family members of Umesh are alleging that he was murdered. He added that a postmortem examination of the body was carried out and further investigations are on.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
heart attack

Related videos

What's Brewing

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

 