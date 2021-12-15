Unidentified militant killed in encounter in Pulwama

Unidentified militant killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Rajpora area of Pulwama district late on Tuesday night

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 15 2021, 08:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 08:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Rajpora area of Pulwama district late on Tuesday night, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

One ultra was killed in the exchange of firing in the early hours of Wednesday, the spokesman said, adding the operation was going on till last reports.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained, he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter
Pulwama
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

DH Toon | At Kashi, pilgrims pray for economic revamp

DH Toon | At Kashi, pilgrims pray for economic revamp

Sri Lanka’s plunge into organic farming brings disaster

Sri Lanka’s plunge into organic farming brings disaster

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

 