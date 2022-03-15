Unidentified militant killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Acting on a specific input about the presence of militants in Charsoo area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces who retaliated.
In the ensuing exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said.
He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained.
