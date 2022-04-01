Unidentified militant killed in Kashmir’s Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

In a tweet, a police spokesperson said that a militant was killed in a gunfight in the Turkwangam area of Shopian. “#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” he said on Twitter.

Reports said that the gun battle erupted after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Turkwangam village, 60 km from here, during the night following inputs about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated, reports added.

In the ensuing exchange of firing, a militant was killed, police said and added the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant were not known immediately.

The latest encounter comes just two days after two militants, affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit, were killed in a similar gun battle with security forces in the Rainawari area of the old city Srinagar on Wednesday. One of the slain militants had been a journalist running a news portal in southern Anantnag district and had joined militant ranks last August.

This year, 42 militants, including 11 foreigners, have been killed across Kashmir in encounters with security forces. Last year in 87 encounters, 168 militants were killed by the security forces in Kashmir. Among them, 19 were foreigners, while 149 were locals.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: