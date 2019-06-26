Unidentified militant killed in Kashmir’s Tral

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with the security forces in volatile Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said on a credible input, a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) was launched jointly by police and security forces at Branpatri, forest area of Tral in Pulwama,

During the search operation, he said the hiding militants fired on the search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, one militant was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of encounter. The identity and affiliation of the killed militant are being ascertained,” he said.

Over 120 militants of various groups and nearly 70 security forces personnel have been killed in militancy violence in the Valley this year. Over the last more three years, Shopian along with neighbouring Pulwama district have emerged as a hub new age militancy in Kashmir.

