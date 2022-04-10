Unidentified militant killed in ongoing Srinagar encounter

An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Beshembar Nagar area of Srinagar on Sunday.

"#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. 01 AK rifle alongwith ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. ,

@JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

One of the #terrorists involved in recent #terror attack on CRPF Personnel, killed in #Srinagar encounter and other is trapped. #Encounter is going on: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 10, 2022

Reports said the gunfight erupted after a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Beshembar Nagar which is very near to Dal lake.

As the forces encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

Police said the operation was going on as there is possibility of one more militant hiding in the area.

On March 30, two militants affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in the neighboring Rainawari area. On March 15, three militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the LeT were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

There has been a spurt in militant activities in Srinagar in the last two years. A few dozen civilians, policemen and militants have been killed in the city and its outskirts since May 2020.

Besides active militants, Police and the Army believe that a large number of ‘hybrid’ ultras are present in Srinagar and most of the attacks against security personnel and civilians are being carried out by them. ‘Hybrid’ militants, who are not listed as militants, but radicalized and trained enough to carry out terror attacks and then slip back into the routine life.

