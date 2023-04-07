Unidentified persons hurl crude bomb at BJP leader's son in UP's Prayagraj

Crude bomb hurled at BJP leader's son in UP's Prayagraj

According to police, Chandel's son Vidhan Singh (20) was sitting in his car when some people threw the bomb at him

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj (UP),
  Apr 07 2023, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 16:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Some unidentified bike-borne persons hurled a crude bomb at local BJP leader Vijay Laxmi Chandel’s son at a residential colony here, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Jhunsi police station area on Thursday evening, they said.

According to police, Chandel’s son Vidhan Singh (20) was sitting in his car when some people threw the bomb at him.

Also Read | One killed, two injured in suspected crude bomb mishap in West Bengal

Vidhan narrowly escaped the attack, SHO (Jhunsi) Vaibhav Singh said, adding the attackers fled from the spot.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media in which some youths on two motorcycles can be seen hurling a crude bomb at a car in which Vidhan was sitting.

A case has been registered against one Shivam Yadav and some of his associates and an investigation is underway, he said.

The residences of people named in the FIR are being raided.

