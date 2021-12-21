Unified Headquarters meet to discuss J&K security situation

Amid the recent spike in violence in the valley, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is scheduled to chair a meeting of Unified Headquarters (UHQ) on Tuesday where the prevailing security scenario in the union territory will be discussed.

Official sources told DH that the meeting, which will be attended by top brass of security agencies in J&K, is scheduled to discuss security-related issues, including anti-militancy operations, infiltration status and recent attacks on civilians and policemen in the Valley.

“During the meeting, recent militancy-related incidents and the steps being taken for maintaining close relations with the general public and putting in best efforts to mitigate the sufferings of people will be highlighted,” they said and added the LG will also be apprised about successes of security forces during the ongoing year.

The UHQ is the apex decision-making body on security affairs in the UT which has representatives from the army, paramilitary forces, police and intelligence agencies and is headed by the Chief Minister. In the absence of the elected government in J&K, the LG heads the UHQ.

Though the graph of militancy-related violence in Kashmir has shown a decline this year compared to 2020, Srinagar which was by-and-large militancy-free not long ago has emerged as a hotspot of militant activities in Kashmir in 2021.



In 2021, J&K’s summer capital saw around 21 encounters and shootouts in and around the city in which 35 people, including seven policemen, 15 militants and 13 civilians were killed till date.

“The situation in Srinagar will be a special focus in the UHQ meeting with top brass of police and intelligence agencies expected to share their inputs with the LG,” sources added.

