MPLADS restored for remaining part of FY22

Union Cabinet decides to restore MPLAD Scheme after Covid-induced suspension

Funds will be released at the rate of Rs 2 crore per MP for the remaining period of 2021-22 in one instalment

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 10 2021, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 16:01 ist
Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved restoration and continuation of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), which was suspended in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the scheme has been restored for the remaining part of financial year 2021-22. The scheme will continue till 2025-26.

Funds will be released at the rate of Rs 2 crore per MP for the remaining period of 2021-22 in one instalment, he said.

From 2022-23 to 2025-26, funds will be released under the scheme at the rate of Rs 5 crore per annum to each of the MPs in two instalments of Rs 2.5 crore each, he added.

In April last year, the government had suspended MPLADS during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and said that the funds would be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Under the scheme, MPs can recommend development programmes involving expenditure of Rs 5 crore every year in their constituencies. 

