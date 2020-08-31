Union Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS here for post Covid-19 care 14 days ago, was dichcharged from the hospital on Monday morning.

On Saturday, AIIMS had issued a statement that Shah has recovered and will be discharged in a "short time".

Officials said he was discharged from hospital. He has been working from hospital, they added.

The AIIMS statement came after there has been speculation about Shah's health. The AIIMS had not released any health bulletin on Shah, who is diabetic, after it issued a statement on August 18, which announced his admission in the hospital.

The 55-year-old top BJP leader was taken to AIIMS after he complained of body ache and fatigue at 2 AM on August 18, four days after he was discharged from Medanta Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Shah, who tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2 and admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram, had recovered from Covid-19 on August 14 announced on Twitter that he had recovered from the virus infection and the fresh tests had confirmed he was Covid-19 negative.

Shah had missed the Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' function in Ayodhya on August 5 and the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag and addressed the nation.