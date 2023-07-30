Amit Shah visits birthplace of Parshuram near Indore

Union Minister Amit Shah visits birthplace of Parshuram near Indore

Shah was welcomed at Janapav Kuti, located in a hilly area about 50 kilometres from Indore city, by priests who offered him an 'angavastram'.

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Jul 30 2023, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 17:10 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Janapav, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, near Indore. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Janapav Kuti, considered the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh and offered prayers.

He is scheduled to address the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelan' here later.

Also Read: Amit Shah sounds BJP's poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh

Shah was welcomed at Janapav Kuti, located in a hilly area about 50 kilometres from Indore city, by priests who offered him an 'angavastram' and he prayed amid Vedic chants, eyewitnesses said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur and state BJP president VD Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Party functionaries said around 50,000 BJP workers are expected to attend the Vijay Sankalp Sammelan, which is part of moves to boost its prospects in the year-end Assembly polls.

