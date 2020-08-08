Union minister Kailash Chaudhary tests Covid-19 +ve

Union minister Kailash Chaudhary tests Covid-19 positive

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 08 2020, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 16:50 ist
Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary. Credit: Facebook/@KailashBaytu

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary has tested positive for coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Saturday.

He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur, he said.

"Following the test done last night after showing symptoms, the report for coronavirus has come out positive," Chaudhary tweeted.

''All friends who came in contact with me in the last few days should keep distance from their family members and get themselves tested," he said.

"There is fever with little breathing problem. I am taking treatment under the supervision of doctors in the hospital," he said in the tweet.

The Union minister, who was on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Jaisalmer, had visited several places.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Jodhpur

What's Brewing

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Colour-changing butterfly bred at Bannerghatta park

Colour-changing butterfly bred at Bannerghatta park

Is TikTok more of a parenting problem?

Is TikTok more of a parenting problem?

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

 