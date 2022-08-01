Union minister Nitin Gadkari lays foundation for road projects worth Rs 2,300 cr in Madhya Pradesh

Gadkari lays foundation for projects in Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone for five road projects, worth Rs 2,300 crore, in Madhya Pradesh, which will improve the state's connectivity with neighbouring Maharashtra and south India.

The Union road transport and highways minister laid the foundation for these projects using a remote control at a function organised in Indore. According to officials, the projects include laying 119 km roads on national highways passing through the state, which will generate employment and attract investment.

As per project details, a four-lane road will be constructed between Tejaji Nagar in Indore to Balwara (Indore-Burhanpur section), a four-lane road on Indore-Raghogarh (Indore-Harda section) and a six-lane flyover at Indore's Rau Circle, they said. Gadkari also laid the foundation for the reconstruction of a service road at Rau Circle and for strengthening the existing road between Tejaji Nagar and Balwara in Indore, they said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Public Works Department Minister Gopal Bhargava were also present at the function.

