Union ministers, journalists condemn Arnab Goswami's arrest

Union ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, came out in support of Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami, who was arrested in an abetment to suicide case. They targeted the Congress, saying the move reminded them of the Emergency.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress and its allies of shaming the democracy once again. "Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on the free press must be and will be opposed," he said in a tweet.

The Mumbai Police has arrested Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 suicide case. A posse of policemen and plainclothesmen swooped at Arnab’s Lower Parel residence in Mumbai and detained him. He is being taken in a police vehicle to Raigad, according to his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami.

According to her, Arnab was assaulted by the police team. "He was assaulted and not even allowed to take water and medicines," she alleged.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar held Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and top party leader Rahul Gandhi responsible for the move. "We condemn the Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for its fascist and emergency mindset, which is on display in Maharashtra, " Javadekar said in a tweet.

Javadekar said that it was not the way to treat the press. He too added that it reminded of one of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "Those in the free press who don’t stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism. You may not like him, you may not approve of him, you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression. Who speaks if you are next?"

Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad also condemned the arrest saying, one can differ, one can debate and one can ask questions too. "However arresting a journalist of the stature of Arnab Goswami by abuse of Police power, because he was asking questions, is something which we all need to condemn."

Prasad also said, "We had fought for the freedom of Press as well while opposing the draconian Emergency of 1975."

The Editors Guild of India issued a statement condemning Goswami arrest, saying it found the move "extremely distressing". In a statement, the Guild urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and "state power is not used against critical reporting by media".