Unknown attackers fire at BJP MP's residence in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Unknown attackers fire at Rajasthan BJP MP's residence

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 10 2021, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 16:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Unidentified persons allegedly fired at BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjita Koli's residence and left the place after pasting a crossed picture of her and a threat letter, police said Wednesday.

An empty bullet shell was recovered from the spot, they said.

DGP ML Lather has constituted a special investigation team to investigate the incident that happened on Tuesday night.

The team will investigate the matter under Special Operations Group (SOG) SP Manish Tripathi.

A case has been registered at Bayana Police Station against unknown people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of Arms Act, police said.

Koli was taken to a hospital for a check-up as she panicked after the incident, they said.

After the alleged attack, the assailants left behind a crossed photograph of the parliamentarian with bullets stuck on it, they said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the MP about her well being over the phone.

"Talked to MP Ranjita Koli to know about her well being. Also, directed the principal Secretary (home) and DGP to investigate the matter and take strict action. A team of SOG from Jaipur will investigate the matter in Bharatpur," Gehlot tweeted.

