Unlock 4: Centre to announce SOP for metro services on Wednesday

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will issue standard operating procedures (SOP) for operating metro services on Wednesday (September 2), an official said here.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra chaired a meeting comprising Managing Directors of 15 metro rail corporations on Tuesday.

“As informed earlier, Metro Rail operations have been allowed w.e.f. 7th September 2020. The SOPs already circulated were discussed today through VC by D S Mishra, Secretary, MOHUA with MDs of various Metro companies. The suggestions were considered in the VC meeting and accordingly, SOPs are being finalised. MOHUA minister Sh Hardeep S Puri will be announcing SOPs/guidelines in this regard on 2nd September,” ministry spokesperson Rajeev Jain said.

While allowing the metro to resume its services from September 7, the Union Home Ministry said the standard operating procedure (SOP) for this will be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The meeting discussed the broad outline of the guidelines today. It will be finalised after discussing with the Ministry of Home. Wednesday afternoon SOP will be announced, said an official.

The Ministry of Housing also asked metro corporations to prepare a list of stations where trains will begin operations in consultation with the state governments.