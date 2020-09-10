Unlock 4: J&K govt mulls to reopen schools for class 9-12 from Sept 21

The Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling to restart schools for classes 9th to 12th amid the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the Government of India (GoI).

The Union Ministry of Health has allowed schools, colleges, and higher education institutes to reopen from September 21. The ministry has issued a set of guidelines for holding these classes. These SOPs follow the Centre’s Unlock-4 guidelines to allow schools to reopen in areas outside containment zones.

An official privy to the development told DH that the J&K School Education department is working out on the strategies to be followed on the reopening of the schools as per the SOPs and guidelines issued by the Center.

“The department is frequently holding meetings in this regard to chart out as to how they will reopen the schools. With the announcement of resuming the academics, the students of 9th 10th, 11th and 12th classes will be allowed to visit their respective schools on a voluntary basis with the consent of their parents followed by the prescribed SOPs,” he said

In this regard, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) of Jammu and Kashmir in its guidelines has said that 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff shall be permitted to be called to schools for online teaching, telecounseling and related work, in areas outside containment zones from September-21.

In an order, the DMRRR said, “Students of classes 9th to 12th are permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers September-21.”

Schools in Kashmir had reopened on February 24 after remaining shut for nearly seven months following the abrogation of Article 370 last August. However, just two weeks later, on March 7, the schools were shut again following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.