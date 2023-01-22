Unmarried couple found hanging in UP's Sitapur

  Jan 22 2023
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in a village in Sitarpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said

The incident happened in Darapur village in Laharpur area here, they said.

Ankur and Kanti, in their 20s, took the extreme step as their relationship was not approved by their families, Additional Superintendent of Police Sitapur Rajeev Dikshit said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he said.

