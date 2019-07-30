Unnao rape: BJP claims rape-accused MLA is suspended

Facing flak from different quarters for not acting against its rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, an embarrassed BJP on Tuesday claimed that the lawmaker had been "suspended" immediately after the incident last year.

The saffron party leaders, however, found themselves groping for answers when asked whether any press release had been issued in this regard.

''Senger remains suspended....a CBI probe is on,'' BJP state president Swantradev Singh said after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet asking why was Senger not expelled from the saffron party.

Singh said that he had spoken to Mahendra Nath Pandey, the previous state BJP president and the latter had informed him that Senger was suspended.

The fact, however, remains that the BJP never issued any media release about the ''suspension''.

Pandey had then in fact rejected the demand for the MLA's sacking. ''We will take action if he (Senger) is convicted by the court,'' he had said on being queried about sacking the MLA following the filing of the CBI charge sheet.

The opposition parties have attacked the BJP for its failure to act against the rape accused MLA. ''The failure to throw Senger out of the party exposes BJP's real character on the issue of crimes against women,'' said a senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader.

Senger, a four-time MLA from Banagrmau assembly seat in Unnao, hailed from the powerful 'Thakur' caste and reportedly enjoyed the support of the leaders of his caste within the BJP.