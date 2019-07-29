Unnao rape case: Accused MLA almost got clean chit

Amid the political slugfest, Uttar Pradesh police on Monday almost gave a clean chit to Unnao rape accused BJP legislator Kuldeep Senger even as the kin of the rape victim said that they had been receiving a threat from the MLA's supporters and were being pressured to withdraw the complaint.

Two persons, including the aunt of the Unnao rape victim, were killed, when a truck on Sunday smashed into their vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district, about 80 kilometres from here.

The rape victim and two others were critically injured and were being treated at the KG Medical University Hospital in the state capital.

''Prima facie it appears to be an accident....it was raining heavily, when the collision between the truck and the car took place,'' UP police chief O.P.Singh said here on Monday.

Singh, however, said that the police were investigating whether there was any connection between the truck driver and the MLA. ''We will investigate the matter thoroughly,'' he added.

The DGP said that the government was also ready to hand over the ''accident'' case to the CBI, which was already investigating the rape case. The owner, driver and cleaner of the truck were arrested.

On the absence of the security personnel with the victim, Singh said that the family of the former had told the security detail that there was no room in the car.

The cousin of the victim, however, claimed that the supporters of the MLA had been ''threatening'' them and ''exerting pressure'' on them to withdraw the complaint.

''The MLA used to issue threats during court appearances...he runs his network from behind the four walls of the prison,'' she alleged.

The opposition parties slammed the government on the matter and demanded a CBI probe into it. ''She (rape victim) lies grievously wounded at the hospital from the same accident....the accused is still a BJP MLA and the BJP state government runs a fear-free state campaign,'' Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a Twitter post.

BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also alleged ''conspiracy'' behind the incident and demanded a CBI probe.

The Unnao rape case had hit the headlines last year after the victim accused Sengar of raping her and also torturing her family in a bid to stop her from approaching the police.